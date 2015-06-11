June 11 Ascencio SCA :

* Reports H1 rental income of 17.2 million euros ($19.33 million) versus 15.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating result is 14.4 million euros, up by 8.4 percent

* H1 current net income is 10.6 million euros, up by 15.5 percent

* Sees full year rental income of 35.4 million euros

* Expects to distribute full year dividend of at least 3.0 euros per share