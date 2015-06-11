BRIEF-Celestial Asia says trading in shares halted
March 30 Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited:
June 11 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Sri Lanka's Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CBB) and Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) have signed up to use the OneSumX Finance solution developed by Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Source text: bit.ly/1GvVvTZ
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 160 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (40 million yuan)