BRIEF-Georg Fischer awarded major order in promising cruise ship sector
* Five-Year contract received from leading shipyard amounts to more than 40 million euros ($43.01 million)
June 11 Sika AG :
* Has been served with a conciliation request from Walter Grueebler that challenges resolution to hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 24, 2015
* Will respond to this challenge action in context of proceedings Source text for Eikon:
