June 12 Labat Africa Ltd

* Labat will acquire 100 pct of Reinhardt Transport Group (RTG) for a consideration of r645 million

* Labat and RTG have now concluded an agreement for acquisition subject to certain conditions precedent

* It is intended that financing will be structured by way of r325 million of debt and balance through a private placement of shares in Labat

* Effective date of transaction is 1 August 2015

* GEM has extended its funding commitment with an equity facility of $100 million (r1.2 billion) to Labat for a further five years, to fund further acquisitions in transport and logistics sector

* Shares will be issued by way of a private placing with a preference given to bee investors, existing Labat shareholders and RTG vendors and management

* Intends issuing 240 million new Labat shares at 150 cents per share to settle balance of cash consideration

* Post transaction; RTG will become a subsidiary of labat.