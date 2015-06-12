June 12 Avocet Mining Plc

* Announces positive results from its drilling campaign at Souma, Burkina Faso

* Objectives of programme are to confirm that Souma's metallurgy is oxide and non-carbonaceous, and to upgrade existing resource of 0.68 million ounces in order to generate a maiden ore reserve

* Previous drilling has indicated that mineralisation at Souma is quartz hosted, and does not have same carbonaceous ore types as seen at Inata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: