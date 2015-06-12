June 12 SThree Plc

* Half year trading update

* Gross profit ("GP") up 14% year on year

* Contract GP delivered further strong growth up 20%* yoy and accounted for 64% of GP (H1 2014: 60%)

* Period end sales headcount up 2% yoy and versus year end

* Expanded contract book & improving permanent performance give us a strong base from which to grow in seasonally more significant H2 - CEO

* Permanent GP up 5% yoy; with permanent GP excluding energy up 10%