June 12 Petra Diamonds Ltd

* Whilst Petra's production target of ca. 3.2 million carats for year remains unchanged

* Expects revenue for year to be approximately US$430 million

* Reliance on production from heavily diluted ore will become less of an issue during course of FY 2016

* Expansion programmes remain on time at both flagship operations and Petra remains on track to reach its longer-term target of ca. 5 million carats by FY 2019.