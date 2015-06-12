Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 12 Comptel Oyj :
* Signed an arrangement for a three year revolving credit facility of up to 25 million euros ($28.10 million)
* Says this facility replaces existing loan facility of 20 million euros agreed in 2012
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8908 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)