June 12 Brikor Ltd

* 5 June an agreement concluded between FirstRand Bank , Brikor, Garnett Parkin Junior and Philippina Maria Mcdonald was made an order of court

* All remaining legal proceedings between FirstRand, Brikor and McDonald and as instituted by Brikor has been withdrawn

* Brikor agreed to settle its indebtedness to FirstRand and to make payment to FirstRand in sum of R105 million

* Return date of provisional liquidation order was extended until 2 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: