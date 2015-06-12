June 12 Brikor Ltd
* 5 June an agreement concluded between FirstRand Bank ,
Brikor, Garnett Parkin Junior and Philippina Maria Mcdonald was
made an order of court
* All remaining legal proceedings between FirstRand, Brikor
and McDonald and as instituted by Brikor has been withdrawn
* Brikor agreed to settle its indebtedness to FirstRand and
to make payment to FirstRand in sum of R105 million
* Return date of provisional liquidation order was extended
until 2 October 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: