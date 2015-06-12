June 12 BIMobject AB :

* Appoints Stefan Hansson as Chief Financial Officer

* Hansson has formerly been employed as CFO at Bring Cargo Inrikes AB

* Stefan Hansson will begin his new position as of June 15, 2015

* Former CFO Fredrik Fex will go on to handle financial controller position

