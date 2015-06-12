BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices largest STACR deal to date
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Technopolis Oyj :
* Says main factors behind this are a good operational start for year, a stable outlook for rest of year and non-recurring gains of 2.8 million euros ($3.13 million)
* Says expects net sales to grow 4 pct - 6 pct (2014: 161.7 million euros) and EBITDA by 5 pct - 7 pct (2014: 87.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Millennium Management LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Delek US Holdings Inc as on March 27, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nUNtPO] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 4 There is no risk of a high-yield junk bond "meltdown" because the risk of a recession is low, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a client webcast on Tuesday.