BRIEF-Teletech acquires leading health services company,Connextions Inc
June 12 Sky Plc
* Sky increases shareholding in Team Sky
* Increased its shareholding in Tour Racing Limited as a consequence of transfer to Sky of a 25% shareholding from 21st Century Fox
* Following transaction, Sky will own 85% of Team Sky with 21CF retaining a 15% stake
* Purchased shareholding from 21CF at par value of shares (£25)
* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment
