June 12 Sky Plc

* Sky increases shareholding in Team Sky

* Increased its shareholding in Tour Racing Limited as a consequence of transfer to Sky of a 25% shareholding from 21st Century Fox

* Following transaction, Sky will own 85% of Team Sky with 21CF retaining a 15% stake

* Purchased shareholding from 21CF at par value of shares (£25) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: