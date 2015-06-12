Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 12 Hetan Technologies SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to raise the company's capital via private placement of no more than 609,081 series B and 5,949,366 series C shares
* Series B shares will be offered to New Media Communication Sp. z o.o., Osrodek Produkcyjno Wdrozeniowy Doskomp Sp. z o.o. and LPE Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)