June 12 Hetan Technologies SA :

* Its shareholders resolve to raise the company's capital via private placement of no more than 609,081 series B and 5,949,366 series C shares

* Series B shares will be offered to New Media Communication Sp. z o.o., Osrodek Produkcyjno Wdrozeniowy Doskomp Sp. z o.o. and LPE Sp. z o.o.