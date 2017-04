June 12 Afren Plc

* Says executive director resignation / COO appointment

* Darra Comyn has today given notice of his resignation as group finance director of Afren

* Company will now commence a search for a chief financial officer

* David Thomas has been appointed to position of chief operating officer of Afren with effect from June 8 2015

* It is expected that Darra Comyn will leave company in summer