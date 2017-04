June 12 Infinis Energy Plc

* Signed a seven year 83 mln stg project financing facility to fund construction of Galawhistle Wind Farm in Scotland

* Facilities have been arranged by Santander Global Banking & Markets and Barclays Bank Plc

* Entered into binding agreements with Vestas Wind Power Europe who will supply turbines and provide ongoing turbine maintenance

* Entered into agreements with Gael Force Renewables for balance of plant work and Npower who will buy power