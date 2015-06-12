June 12 Archos SA :

* Secures flexible bond financing of up to 15 million euros ($16.9 million) over 3 years

* Issued 1 million euros convertible bond with stock options attached

* Also issued 1,400 warrants for the issuance of convertible bonds with stock options attached, which will allow convertible bonds with stock options attached with a total nominal value of 14 million euros to be issued over the next 36 months

* All bonds and warrants were issued to YA Global Master SPV Ltd in a private placement

