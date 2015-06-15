June 15 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Lamesa receives waiver from takeover board - agreement
signed with strategic investor in France
* Swiss takeover board grants Lamesa Holding SA, Panama,
main shareholder of Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG with a stake
of 33.02 pct, an exemption from mandatory offer obligation
* Waiver applies in case planned restructuring measures lead
Lamesa to exceed defined limit for a mandatory offer of 33 1/3
pct
* With this waiver a main condition of Lamesa to fully
underwrite proposed discounted rights issue amounting to 71.7
million Swiss francs ($76.96 million) is satisfied
* Shareholders will vote on financial measures at annual
general meeting on June 30, 2015
* Zueblin and its French unit Zueblin Immobilière France
(ZIF) have signed investment agreement with TwentyTwo Real
Estate Partners Ltd. and Massena Partners who will inject 32.3
million euros ($36.21 million) of fresh capital into ZIF
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
($1 = 0.9317 Swiss francs)
