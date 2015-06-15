BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Straumann Holding AG :
* Secures access to leading-edge digital technology by increasing stake in Dental Wings to 55 pct
* Announced today that it has increased its stake in Dental Wings Inc. from 44 pct to 55 pct with an option for a stepped increase to full ownership by 2020
* Although Straumann now holds majority of shares, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest and will remain with company, together with executive management
* Financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.