BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Serodus ASA :
* Receives approval for a clinical trial application from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to commence a phase IIa safety study with SER150 in patients diagnosed with diabetic nephropathy
* Says study will be running during 2015 and 2016
* Says expects interim safety results from first cohort end 2015 and final data second half of 2016
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.