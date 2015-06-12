June 12 Eiffage and Credit Agricole :

* Crédit Agricole Assurances, together with Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Centre Est, acquires from Eiffage the Grand Hôtel-Dieu de Lyon, a hotel complex in Lyon

* Eiffage ensures with its subsidiaries Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Energie, all the reconversion works at the Grand Hôtel-Dieu, to be accomplished in 2018