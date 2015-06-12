BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
June 12 Eiffage and Credit Agricole :
* Crédit Agricole Assurances, together with Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Centre Est, acquires from Eiffage the Grand Hôtel-Dieu de Lyon, a hotel complex in Lyon
* Eiffage ensures with its subsidiaries Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Energie, all the reconversion works at the Grand Hôtel-Dieu, to be accomplished in 2018 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang