June 12 Beijer Electronics Ab

* Says Beijer Electronics and Mitsubishi Electric part ways

* Says sales of Mitsubishi Electric products amount to approximately 150 MSEK annually

* Says as a consequence of lost volume, Beijer Electronics has to restructure its Nordic organization

* Says will affect Approximately 50 60 FTEs, of which 20-30 are in Sweden Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)