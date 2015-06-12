UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 LK Designer Shops SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($461,800)
* FY 2014 net loss of 349,324 zlotys
* Confirms its forecast for H1, published on June 3
* Sees H1 revenue of 2.7 million zlotys and H1 net loss of 150,000 zlotys
* There is no comparable data as the company was set up on June 12, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6813 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources