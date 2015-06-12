Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 12 Domino Printing Sciences Plc
* Trading in Domino shares on LSE's market for listed securities and listing of Domino shares on official list were each cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) today
* Scheme shareholders will receive 9.15 pounds for each Domino share held Further company coverage: [DOPR.L 6448.T]
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)