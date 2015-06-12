Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 12 Ymagis SA :
* Announces details of buyback programme
* Maximum buyback amount is 19,624,850 euros ($22.02 million)
* Maximum number of shares to be bought with buyback is 757,590
* Maximum purchase price is 25 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)