June 12 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Sells rights for player Andre Filipe Tavares Gomes for 15 million euros ($17 million) to Valencia CF SAD

* Says it has right to the 25 percent of added value of future transfer of Andre Filipe Tavares Gomes

* Says whole value of the sale of rights to the player to be transferred to Meriton Capital Limited, as consequence of sale of all rights to Meriton Capital Limited on January 31, 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1FXLvhD

