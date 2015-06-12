June 12 Euronext NV :

* Says Turenne Investissement lists on Euronext

* Turenne Investissement listed through admission to trading of 4,166,466 shares making up its equity following its transfer from Alternext

* Turenne Investissement's market capitalisation was 20 million euros ($22.44 million) on day of listing Source text: bit.ly/1FXWJTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)