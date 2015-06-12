BRIEF-Azimut Holding sees Q1 net profits between EUR 57 mln and EUR 67 mln
* Reported on Tuesday that it expects Q1 consolidated net profits between 57 million euros ($60.82 million) and 67 million euros
June 12 Euronext NV :
* Says Turenne Investissement lists on Euronext
* Turenne Investissement listed through admission to trading of 4,166,466 shares making up its equity following its transfer from Alternext
* Turenne Investissement's market capitalisation was 20 million euros ($22.44 million) on day of listing Source text: bit.ly/1FXWJTm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Tuesday that it expects Q1 consolidated net profits between 57 million euros ($60.82 million) and 67 million euros
DUBAI, April 5 Crude oil prices near one-month highs and a slightly more upbeat mood in global shares on the back of a bounce in Chinese shares may help carry stock markets in the Gulf higher on Wednesday.
* It has sold 6.02 percent in Cattolica Assicurazioni through accelerated book building (ABB) at 7.25 euros per shares for total of 76.125 million euros