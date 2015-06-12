BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2017
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
June 12 Dinamia :
* Says will buy its own shares after exercising the right of withdrawal by shareholders who didn't vote in favour of N+1 merger
* Says will buy its own shares for 8.1305 euros per share
* Says will buy 24.94 percent of its share capital for about 33 million euros ($37 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)