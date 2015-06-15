June 15 Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Lagerbergs, subject to approval of Swedish Competition Authority, for a price of 105 million Swedish crowns ($12.77 million) on a debt free basis

* Lagerbergs is the third largest producer of chicken products in Sweden, processing about 10 million birds annually, with sales in 2014 of about 300 million crowns

* Says business has been owned and operated by Lagerberg family since it was established in 1965 and there are 120 employees Source text for Eikon:

