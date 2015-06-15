UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Lagerbergs, subject to approval of Swedish Competition Authority, for a price of 105 million Swedish crowns ($12.77 million) on a debt free basis
* Lagerbergs is the third largest producer of chicken products in Sweden, processing about 10 million birds annually, with sales in 2014 of about 300 million crowns
* Says business has been owned and operated by Lagerberg family since it was established in 1965 and there are 120 employees Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2208 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources