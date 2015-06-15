BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Spineguard SA :
* Raises 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) of equity finance
* In addition to 1.6 million euros private placement with institutional investors announced on June 4, company has completed a 0.9 million euros equity round, issuing new shares to named investors
* This transaction was completed at a subscription price of 5 euros per share, equivalent to that of private placement of June 4, despite unfavorable market conditions
* This placement represents 177,300 new shares
* The total number of new shares created in two private placements in June is 487,900, or 10.9 percent of issued shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
