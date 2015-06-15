UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Starbreeze AB :
* Says Starbreeze brings in highly skilled Los Angeles team, acquires narrative talent and tools as well as new IP - The Hunt
* Staffs up its Los Angeles studio with a team of 20 highly skilled developers, through acquisition of Orange Grove Media and its owners
* Total consideration of acquisitions amount to 3.6 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent to about $7.2 million (59.4 million Swedish crowns)
* Acquisition also contains an all new IP titled The Hunt - Assault on Mythos Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources