June 15 Starbreeze AB :

* Says Starbreeze brings in highly skilled Los Angeles team, acquires narrative talent and tools as well as new IP - The Hunt

* Staffs up its Los Angeles studio with a team of 20 highly skilled developers, through acquisition of Orange Grove Media and its owners

* Total consideration of acquisitions amount to 3.6 million B-shares in Starbreeze, equivalent to about $7.2 million (59.4 million Swedish crowns)

* Acquisition also contains an all new IP titled The Hunt - Assault on Mythos

