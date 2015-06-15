June 15 Sparebanken Sør :

* Says Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Sør (Foundation) is considering selling up to 1,086,650 of Foundation's 3,518,674 equity certificates in Sparebanken Sør

* Bookbuilding to start now and last until 16:30 CET Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)