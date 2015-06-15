BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding's unit wins land auctions for 1.16 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)
June 15 Sparebanken Sør :
* Says Sparebankstiftelsen Sparebanken Sør (Foundation) is considering selling up to 1,086,650 of Foundation's 3,518,674 equity certificates in Sparebanken Sør
* Bookbuilding to start now and last until 16:30 CET Source text for Eikon:
* Says its consortium expects to win infrastructure PPP project for 652.5 million yuan ($94.74 million) in Henan province
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal