June 15 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd :

* That 'Humpback' exploration well, was spudded on June 13

* Well is anticipated to take about 65 days to drill

* Well will test multiple stacked reservoirs within cretaceous diomedea fan complex

* Humpback well is located in a water depth of approximately 1,260 metres and is expected to reach a total depth of 5,350 metres