June 15 Parrot SA :

* Ramps up to 53.1 percent its interest in Airinov, company specilised in drones for precision farming

* Stake in Airinov raised after acquiring initial 21.1 percent at end of 2013

* Plans to increase its interest in EOS Innovation by investing in 2 million euro ($2.24 million) convertible bond issue

* Once bonds have been converted into EOS Innovation shares in 2019, Parrot will hold 68 percent of EOS Innovation's capital