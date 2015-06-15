Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 Parrot SA :
* Ramps up to 53.1 percent its interest in Airinov, company specilised in drones for precision farming
* Stake in Airinov raised after acquiring initial 21.1 percent at end of 2013
* Plans to increase its interest in EOS Innovation by investing in 2 million euro ($2.24 million) convertible bond issue
* Once bonds have been converted into EOS Innovation shares in 2019, Parrot will hold 68 percent of EOS Innovation's capital Source text: bit.ly/1BgvLdM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)