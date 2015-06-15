Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 15 Anoto Group AB
* Says has completed private placement of 20,000,000 new shares to a US institutional investor at a price of 0.765 Swedish crowns per share
* Private placement provides company with 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) before transaction related costs Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2076 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)