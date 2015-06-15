June 15 Anoto Group AB

* Says has completed private placement of 20,000,000 new shares to a US institutional investor at a price of 0.765 Swedish crowns per share

* Private placement provides company with 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) before transaction related costs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2076 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)