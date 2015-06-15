BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Corelens SA :
* Signs deal for delivery of intraocular lenses to a hospital under a tender worth 214,410 zlotys ($57,866) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7053 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.