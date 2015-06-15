June 15 Eurazeo :

* Europcar IPO-EUROP.PA launches its initial public offering on Euronext Paris

* Initial size of global offering is about 854.5 million euros ($959.86 million), including about 475 million euros of newly issued shares and about 379.5 million euros of existing shares

* Indicative offering price range for French public offering and international offering is between 11.50 euros and 15.00 euros per share

* Over-allotment option allowing the sale of additional existing shares by the Selling Shareholders is up to a maximum of 15 percent of the initial global offering size

* The subscription period for the French public offering is expected to close on June 24

* Trading on Euronext Paris in form of "Promesses d'actions" is expected to start on June 26 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)