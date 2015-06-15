June 15 Alcatel Lucent SA :

* To deploy 100g optical backbone network in Italy for Tiscali

* Alcatel Lucent will also upgrade two submarine cable links between Olbia in Sardinia and Civitavecchia, on the Italian peninsula, and between Cagliari in Sardinia and Mazara del Vallo in Sicily

* The project is scheduled for completion by October 2015