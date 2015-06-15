BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Celyad SA :
* Announces launch of proposed global offering
* Intends to offer and sell approximately $100 million of its ordinary shares in a global offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.