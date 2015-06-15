June 15 Old Mutual Plc :
* Says OMAM launches secondary offering
* Announces that OM Asset Management Plc has launched an
offering of 11 million of its ordinary shares
* Shares are being offered by Old Mutual and proceeds from
proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes
* OMAM will not sell any shares in proposed offering and
thus will not receive any proceeds from offering
* Offering will be made through joint bookrunning managers
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse
Securities LLC
