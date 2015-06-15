June 15 Doughty Hanson & Co

* Announces sale of Balta Group

* To sell its stake in Balta Group to Lone Star Funds for an undisclosed sum

* Balta reported sales of 520 million euro and EBITDA of 64.9 million euro in 2014.

* Transaction is expected to close at the end of August