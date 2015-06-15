June 15 TINC Comm Va :

* Acquires a participation in the Kreekraksluis on-shore wind farm from Delta

* For TINC this represents an investment of approximately 12 million euros ($13.5 million)

* TINC's co-investor is the non-listed infrastructure fund dg infra yield, which is also managed by the infrastructure joint venture of Belfius and Gimv NV

* The total acquisition price is within the range set and communicated by DELTA (61 to 68 million) and is co-financed by ASN Bank and ASN Groenprojectenfonds

