BRIEF-U.S. SEC charges Credit Suisse, former IA representative with breaches of fiduciary duty
June 15 TINC Comm Va :
* Acquires a participation in the Kreekraksluis on-shore wind farm from Delta
* For TINC this represents an investment of approximately 12 million euros ($13.5 million)
* TINC's co-investor is the non-listed infrastructure fund dg infra yield, which is also managed by the infrastructure joint venture of Belfius and Gimv NV
* The total acquisition price is within the range set and communicated by DELTA (61 to 68 million) and is co-financed by ASN Bank and ASN Groenprojectenfonds
Source text: bit.ly/1FiVUUz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, April 5 Controversial New Zealand-based internet mogul Kim Dotcom plans to launch a Bitcoin payments system for users to sell files and video streaming as he fights extradition to the United States for criminal copyright charges.
* Will not proceed to exercise conditional right of first refusal granted by Haiyi Holdings to transfer 500 million shares in Okh Global Ltd. At S$0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: