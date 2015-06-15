BRIEF-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in placement
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
June 15 Euromedis Groupe SA :
* Q3 consolidated revenue 17.5 million euros ($19.7 million)versus 16.9 million euros year ago
* Confirms target of gearing of about 30 pct by end of July
* Sees stable sales in FY
Source text: bit.ly/1TnUqmC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: