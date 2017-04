June 15 Citycon Oyj :

* Intends to finance a part of acquisition of Sektor Gruppen through a rights issue of about 600 million euros ($675.10 million)

* Number of shares to be issued in rights issue shall not exceed 300,000,000 shares

