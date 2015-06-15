June 15 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV to sign 170 million euros ($190.80 million) contractor agreement on implementation of new Tampere University Hospital buildings

* The total investment value of the project is 240 million euros

* Construction will begin in August and the project will be completed in stages in the period 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:

