BRIEF-Azure Healthcare Ltd announces new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
June 15 Olainfarm AS :
* May preliminary consolidated sales for 7.11 million euros ($7.98 million), down 33 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia
* Asx alert-Botanix raises A$7.4 million in oversubscribed placement-bot.ax
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.