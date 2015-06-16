Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 16 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Says receives order for touch fingerprint sensors of SEK 375 million from one of its module partners in Asia
* Says deliveries are planned to mainly take place during the third quarter 2015. The sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in Asia
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order