June 16 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Signs deal with Sareb (Sociedad de Gestion de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria SA) for acquisition of 10,780 square meters of office space in the business district of central Madrid for 51 million euros ($58 million) Source text for Eikon:

