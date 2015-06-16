BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
June 16 UCB SA :
* Announces first presentation of data from Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) phase 3 study in China at international congress
* Announced today efficacy and safety data from a phase 3 study evaluating Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) in treatment of patients in china with early-stage Parkinson's disease
* Results showed that rotigotine significantly improved activities of daily living and motor function compared with placebo
* Adverse event profile observed in this population was consistent with that known for rotigotine
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)