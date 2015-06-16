BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
June 16 Genticel SA :
* Receives FDA clearance of IND application for U.S. phase 1 clinical trial of GTL001 (ProCervix), company's first-in-class HPV therapeutic vaccine candidate
* Three investigational sites will be recruiting patients during the second half of 2015
* Initial efficacy data from this phase 2 trial will be available in the first half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1GJ8yS7
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)