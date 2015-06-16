June 16 Genticel SA :

* Receives FDA clearance of IND application for U.S. phase 1 clinical trial of GTL001 (ProCervix), company's first-in-class HPV therapeutic vaccine candidate

* Three investigational sites will be recruiting patients during the second half of 2015

* Initial efficacy data from this phase 2 trial will be available in the first half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1GJ8yS7

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)