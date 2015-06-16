BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 18.9 million yuan to 25.2 million yuan
June 16 Elekta AB
* Says William Beaumont Hospital and Elekta file patent lawsuit against Varian Medical Systems
* Says suit charges that Varian's true beam linear accelerator infringes patents
* Says the patents in suit are owned by William Beaumont Hospital and exclusively licensed to Elekta Ltd.
* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 20.1 million yuan to 25.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.3 million yuan)